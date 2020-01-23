ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Reaches New 12-Month High at $100.51

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $100.51 and last traded at $100.30, with a volume of 385269 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.90.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.21.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a $0.0313 dividend. This is a positive change from ProShares UltraPro QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TQQQ. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the fourth quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the fourth quarter worth approximately $238,000.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Company Profile (NASDAQ:TQQQ)

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

