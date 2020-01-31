ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Shares Gap Up to $97.03

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $99.41, but opened at $97.03. ProShares UltraPro QQQ shares last traded at $97.91, with a volume of 9,753,770 shares traded.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.0313 per share. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This is an increase from ProShares UltraPro QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at $238,000.

About ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

Read More: How much money do you need to begin day trading?

