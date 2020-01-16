ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:URTY) Stock Price Up 1.4%

ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:URTY)’s share price rose 1.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $88.06 and last traded at $86.69, approximately 222,882 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 48% from the average daily volume of 151,075 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.49.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a $0.1182 dividend. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This is a boost from ProShares UltraPro Russell2000’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 by 6,144.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 by 495.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 8,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 in the 3rd quarter worth $743,000.

