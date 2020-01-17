ProShares UltraPro Short Communication Services Select Sector (NYSEARCA:SCOM) Shares Up 0.2%

ProShares UltraPro Short Communication Services Select Sector (NYSEARCA:SCOM)’s share price shot up 0.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18.12 and last traded at $18.12, 4 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.08.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a $0.0204 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%.

