ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Shares Gap Down to $19.71

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.18, but opened at $19.71. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ shares last traded at $19.46, with a volume of 358,795 shares.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 3rd quarter worth about $325,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 3rd quarter worth about $492,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 208.3% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,194,000. Finally, David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,195,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Company Profile (NASDAQ:SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Read More: Hedge Funds Explained