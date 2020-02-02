ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:SRTY) Trading 6% Higher

ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:SRTY)’s share price traded up 6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $19.85 and last traded at $19.65, 701,629 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 70% from the average session volume of 411,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.54.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.97.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:SRTY) by 12,306.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,612 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC owned 0.90% of ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 worth $600,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:SRTY)

ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which correspond to triple (300%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund seeks a return -300% of the return of an index for a single day. The Russell 2000 Index consists of 2,000 of the smallest United States-domiciled, publicly traded common stocks included in the Russell 3000 Index.

