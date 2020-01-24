ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) Hits New 12-Month Low at $18.15

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $18.15 and last traded at $18.16, with a volume of 51549 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.40.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a $0.0855 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This is an increase from ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 65.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 95,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 37,950 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 28.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 127,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after purchasing an additional 28,202 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the third quarter valued at approximately $728,000. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the third quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Finally, Trellus Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,676,000.

About ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU)

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

