ProShares UltraShort Basic Materials (NYSEARCA:SMN) Trading 0.1% Higher

ProShares UltraShort Basic Materials (NYSEARCA:SMN)’s share price traded up 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $24.15 and last traded at $24.15, 919 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 40% from the average session volume of 1,538 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.12.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.17 and a 200 day moving average of $26.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a $0.0206 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort Basic Materials stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Basic Materials (NYSEARCA:SMN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 24,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 9.03% of ProShares UltraShort Basic Materials at the end of the most recent quarter.

ProShares UltraShort Basic Materials Company Profile (NYSEARCA:SMN)

ProShares UltraShort Basic Materials (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the inverse daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Basic Materials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the basic materials industry of the United States equity market. Component companies are involved in the production of aluminum, steel, non-ferrous metals, commodity chemicals, specialty chemicals, forest products, paper products, as well as the mining of precious metals and coal.

See Also: Roth IRA