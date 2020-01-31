ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:SCO) Stock Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $15.29

ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:SCO) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $15.29 and traded as high as $15.83. ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil shares last traded at $15.64, with a volume of 100,226 shares traded.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.29.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SCO. XR Securities LLC boosted its stake in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil by 248.8% in the third quarter. XR Securities LLC now owns 92,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 66,123 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV increased its holdings in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 111,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 32,811 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $325,000. Simplex Trading LLC increased its holdings in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil by 9,564.5% in the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 19,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 19,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil by 254.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 10,964 shares in the last quarter.

