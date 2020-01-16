ProShares UltraShort Consumer Goods (NYSEARCA:SZK) Trading Down 0.3%

ProShares UltraShort Consumer Goods (NYSEARCA:SZK)’s share price dropped 0.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.55 and last traded at $10.57, approximately 807 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.60.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.028 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Consumer Goods stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Consumer Goods (NYSEARCA:SZK) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 21,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 8.09% of ProShares UltraShort Consumer Goods as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

About ProShares UltraShort Consumer Goods (NYSEARCA:SZK)

ProShares UltraShort Consumer Goods (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Consumer Goods Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

