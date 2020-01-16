ProShares UltraShort Consumer Services (NYSEARCA:SCC) Shares Down 0.8%

ProShares UltraShort Consumer Services (NYSEARCA:SCC)’s share price fell 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.73 and last traded at $12.73, 3 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.83.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.25 and its 200-day moving average is $13.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.0438 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th.

About ProShares UltraShort Consumer Services (NYSEARCA:SCC)

ProShares UltraShort Consumer Services (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the inverse daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Consumer Services Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of consumer spending in the services industry of the United States equity market.

