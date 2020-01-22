ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity (NYSEARCA:CMD) CEO Purchases $323,100.00 in Stock

ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity (NYSEARCA:CMD) CEO George L. Fotiades acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $64.62 per share, for a total transaction of $323,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 118,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,662,833.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity stock opened at $65.97 on Wednesday. ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity has a 52 week low of $59.94 and a 52 week high of $93.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.28.

ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity (NYSEARCA:CMD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $257.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This is a boost from ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CMD. Zacks Investment Research lowered ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th.

ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity Company Profile

ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity (the Fund), formerly ProShares UltraShort DJ-AIG Commodity is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of The Dow Jones-UBS Commodity Index. The Dow Jones-UBS Commodity Index allows investors to track the commodity futures market.

