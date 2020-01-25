ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity (NYSEARCA:CMD) SVP Purchases $50,475.00 in Stock

ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity (NYSEARCA:CMD) SVP Jeffrey Z. Mann acquired 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.30 per share, with a total value of $50,475.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 7,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $479,983.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity stock opened at $67.32 on Friday. ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity has a fifty-two week low of $59.94 and a fifty-two week high of $93.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.11.

ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity (NYSEARCA:CMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $257.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.51 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be issued a $0.105 dividend. This is a positive change from ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CMD. Zacks Investment Research lowered ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity in a report on Tuesday, December 10th.

ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity Company Profile

ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity (the Fund), formerly ProShares UltraShort DJ-AIG Commodity is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of The Dow Jones-UBS Commodity Index. The Dow Jones-UBS Commodity Index allows investors to track the commodity futures market.

