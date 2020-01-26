ProShares UltraShort Euro (NYSEARCA:EUO) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $27.08

ProShares UltraShort Euro (NYSEARCA:EUO) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $27.08 and traded as high as $27.82. ProShares UltraShort Euro shares last traded at $27.80, with a volume of 3,120 shares traded.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.09.

A hedge fund recently raised its position in ProShares UltraShort Euro stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in ProShares UltraShort Euro (NYSEARCA:EUO) by 79.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,479 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.05% of ProShares UltraShort Euro worth $62,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?