ProShares UltraShort Financials (NYSEARCA:SKF) Stock Price Up 0.1%

ProShares UltraShort Financials (NYSEARCA:SKF) rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.50 and last traded at $13.49, approximately 1,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 33,112 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.47.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a $0.0425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This is a boost from ProShares UltraShort Financials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%.

In other news, insider Arthur Wayne 4,675,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ProShares UltraShort Financials stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in ProShares UltraShort Financials (NYSEARCA:SKF) by 511.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,921 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,625 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC owned about 0.40% of ProShares UltraShort Financials worth $126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

About ProShares UltraShort Financials (NYSEARCA:SKF)

ProShares UltraShort Financials (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the inverse daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial services industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include regional banks; United States-domiciled international banks; full line, life and property and casualty insurance companies; companies that invest directly or indirectly in real estate; diversified financial companies, such as Federal National Mortgage Association, credit card issuers and investment advisers; securities brokers and dealers, including investment banks, merchant banks and online brokers, and publicly traded stock exchanges.

