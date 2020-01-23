ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $23.37

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $23.37 and last traded at $23.49, with a volume of 6294493 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.40.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.94 and its 200-day moving average is $28.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.0943 per share. This is an increase from ProShares UltraShort S&P500’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the 3rd quarter worth $953,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 798.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 45,941 shares during the period. Peak Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 20,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 5,860 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the 3rd quarter valued at $277,000. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 10,185 shares during the period.

About ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS)

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?