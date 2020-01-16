ProShares UltraShort Utilities (NYSEARCA:SDP) Trading 0.6% Higher

ProShares UltraShort Utilities (NYSEARCA:SDP)’s share price traded up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.69 and last traded at $14.66, 373 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 92% from the average session volume of 4,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.57.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a $0.0095 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Utilities stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Utilities (NYSEARCA:SDP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 4.47% of ProShares UltraShort Utilities as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

About ProShares UltraShort Utilities (NYSEARCA:SDP)

ProShares UltraShort Utilities (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

