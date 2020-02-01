ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:VIXM) Share Price Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $20.79

ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:VIXM)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.79 and traded as high as $21.02. ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF shares last traded at $20.75, with a volume of 2,325 shares.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.22.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:VIXM) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 21,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $515,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 1.01% of ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

