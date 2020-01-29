Prosiebensat 1 Media (ETR:PSM) Given a €17.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €17.00 ($19.77) price objective on Prosiebensat 1 Media (ETR:PSM) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PSM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.50 ($16.86) price objective on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Independent Research set a €11.80 ($13.72) target price on Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €24.00 ($27.91) price target on Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Nord/LB set a €12.50 ($14.53) price target on Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €18.00 ($20.93) price target on Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €16.63 ($19.34).

PSM opened at €12.63 ($14.69) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €13.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is €12.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion and a PE ratio of 13.49. Prosiebensat 1 Media has a twelve month low of €10.66 ($12.40) and a twelve month high of €16.99 ($19.75). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 274.42, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Prosiebensat 1 Media Company Profile

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. The company operates through three segments: Entertainment, Content Production & Global Sales, and Commerce. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

