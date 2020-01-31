ProSight Global (NASDAQ:PROS) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $14.66

Shares of ProSight Global (NASDAQ:PROS) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $14.66 and last traded at $14.80, with a volume of 1881 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.30.

PROS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ProSight Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ProSight Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.80.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.16.

ProSight Global (NASDAQ:PROS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $219.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.19 million. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PROS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in ProSight Global in the third quarter worth $65,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProSight Global in the third quarter worth $680,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in ProSight Global in the third quarter worth $2,192,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in ProSight Global in the third quarter worth $275,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in ProSight Global in the third quarter worth $2,445,000.

ProSight Global Company Profile (NASDAQ:PROS)

ProSight Global, Inc operates as an entrepreneurial property and casualty insurance company in the United States. The company's Media and Entertainment customer segment offers solutions to customers engaged in the film production, live media, and sports sectors. It provides support for its customers' commercial insurance needs, including property and general liability, umbrella and excess, auto, workers' compensation, completion bond, and specialized productions policies.

