Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) Upgraded at BidaskClub

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Prospect Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prospect Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. Prospect Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSEC opened at $6.57 on Tuesday. Prospect Capital has a 12-month low of $6.21 and a 12-month high of $6.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.55 and a 200-day moving average of $6.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.14). Prospect Capital had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 11.49%. The firm had revenue of $161.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Prospect Capital will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 124,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 15,753 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Prospect Capital during the fourth quarter worth $153,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Prospect Capital by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,873 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Prospect Capital by 78.4% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in Prospect Capital by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 130,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 22,825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.63% of the company’s stock.

About Prospect Capital

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

