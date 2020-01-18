Prosper Gold (CVE:PGX) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.04

Prosper Gold Corp (CVE:PGX) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 10000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The firm has a market cap of $4.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.05 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.06.

Prosper Gold Company Profile (CVE:PGX)

Prosper Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for copper and gold resources. The company holds 51% interest in the Star property located in British Columbia. It holds an option to acquire up to 100% interests in the Ashley gold project, the Currie, Galahad, and the Egan property located in Ontario; and 90% interest in Matachewan and Wydee project in central Ontario.

