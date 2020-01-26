Prosper Gold (CVE:PGX) Stock Price Up 25%

Shares of Prosper Gold Corp (CVE:PGX) rose 25% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, approximately 107,000 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 90,462 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.06.

Prosper Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for copper and gold resources. The company holds 51% interest in the Star property located in British Columbia. It holds an option to acquire up to 100% interests in the Ashley gold project, the Currie, Galahad, and the Egan property located in Ontario; and 90% interest in Matachewan and Wydee project in central Ontario.

