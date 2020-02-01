Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) Price Target Increased to $78.00 by Analysts at Stephens

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Stephens from $75.00 to $78.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the bank’s stock. Stephens’ price target indicates a potential upside of 11.11% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on PB. Zacks Investment Research lowered Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $75.50 target price on Prosperity Bancshares and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine lowered Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prosperity Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.93.

Shares of NYSE:PB opened at $70.20 on Thursday. Prosperity Bancshares has a twelve month low of $61.85 and a twelve month high of $75.36. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.82 and a 200-day moving average of $69.28.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.22. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 34.66%. The company had revenue of $267.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.69 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Prosperity Bancshares will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Kevin J. Hanigan acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $69.24 per share, for a total transaction of $207,720.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PB. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $35,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $2,039,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 1,334.6% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,907 shares of the bank’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 11,077 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $345,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 9.8% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 84,811 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,602,000 after purchasing an additional 7,542 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial mortgage and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans.

