Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) Raised to “Outperform” at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Raymond James currently has $78.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PB. ValuEngine downgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $75.50 target price on Prosperity Bancshares and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Hovde Group downgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $82.00 target price on Prosperity Bancshares and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Prosperity Bancshares has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $75.93.

Shares of PB stock traded down $0.83 on Thursday, reaching $70.20. The stock had a trading volume of 4,642,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,206. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.36. Prosperity Bancshares has a 1 year low of $61.85 and a 1 year high of $75.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.28.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $267.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.69 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 34.66%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Prosperity Bancshares will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.65%.

In related news, COO Kevin J. Hanigan bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $69.24 per share, for a total transaction of $207,720.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares during the third quarter valued at about $82,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares during the third quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,778 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial mortgage and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans.

