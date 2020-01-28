Prosperity Bancshares (PB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, January 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.25 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Shares of PB opened at $67.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.24. Prosperity Bancshares has a 1-year low of $61.85 and a 1-year high of $75.36.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $75.50 target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Hovde Group lowered shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prosperity Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.17.

In related news, COO Kevin J. Hanigan bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $69.24 per share, for a total transaction of $207,720.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial mortgage and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio