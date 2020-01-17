Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSF) Shares Up 2.5%

Prosus N.V. (OTCMKTS:PROSF)’s share price shot up 2.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $79.39 and last traded at $79.39, 4,554 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 69% from the average session volume of 2,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.44.

Several brokerages recently commented on PROSF. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Prosus in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Prosus from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.70.

Prosus Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PROSF)

Prosus N.V. engages international e-commerce and Internet businesses. It operates Internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, etail, travel, and other e-commerce. It has operations in China, India, Russia, Central and Eastern Europe, North America, Latin America, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

