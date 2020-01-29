Protagonist Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTGX) Short Interest Update

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTGX) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,560,000 shares, a growth of 39.3% from the December 31st total of 1,120,000 shares. Approximately 8.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 647,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

In other Protagonist Therapeutics news, EVP Suneel Gupta purchased 30,000 shares of Protagonist Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.13 per share, with a total value of $153,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 389,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,999,797.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bryan Giraudo purchased 8,000 shares of Protagonist Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.70 per share, with a total value of $45,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 39,175 shares of company stock valued at $205,493 in the last three months. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTGX. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 1,433.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 4,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. 79.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PTGX shares. BidaskClub downgraded Protagonist Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. ValuEngine raised Protagonist Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Protagonist Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.90.

NASDAQ:PTGX traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.40. 533 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,742. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.58. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.47 and a 52 week high of $16.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.35 million, a P/E ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.40.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 million. As a group, analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics will post -2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based product candidates to address unmet medical needs in hematology and gastroenterology. The company is developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with beta-thalassemia by targeting the chronic anemia; PTG-200, an antagonist peptide product candidate, which has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); and PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 specific integrin antagonist that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating IBD.

