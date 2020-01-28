Protalix Biotherapeutics Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) Short Interest Update

Protalix Biotherapeutics Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 266,900 shares, a decline of 88.1% from the December 31st total of 2,240,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 173,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:PLX opened at $3.51 on Tuesday. Protalix Biotherapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $6.00.

Protalix Biotherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $14.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.00) earnings per share.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Protalix Biotherapeutics stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in Protalix Biotherapeutics Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) by 70.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 145,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned 0.10% of Protalix Biotherapeutics worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

PLX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright set a $30.00 price target on Protalix Biotherapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Protalix Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

About Protalix Biotherapeutics

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its proprietary ProCellEx protein expression system in Israel and internationally. The company offers Elelyso, a plant cell expressed recombinant glucocerebrosidase enzyme for the treatment of Gaucher disease.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/TSX Index?