Prothena Co. PLC (NASDAQ:PRTA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.65 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Prothena Co. PLC (NASDAQ:PRTA) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.65) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Prothena’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.68) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.61). Prothena posted earnings of ($0.56) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 13th.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prothena will report full year earnings of ($2.00) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.08) to ($1.87). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.79) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.76) to ($1.06). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Prothena.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.05. Prothena had a negative net margin of 10,450.00% and a negative return on equity of 26.02%. The business had revenue of $0.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.15 million.

A number of brokerages have commented on PRTA. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Prothena in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Prothena from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Prothena in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Prothena from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prothena from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.35.

PRTA stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $13.11. The stock had a trading volume of 159,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,772. The stock has a market capitalization of $535.01 million, a PE ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 12.88 and a quick ratio of 12.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.45. Prothena has a fifty-two week low of $6.71 and a fifty-two week high of $17.63.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Prothena by 0.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,351,908 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,431,000 after acquiring an additional 17,619 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prothena by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 3,065,278 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,400,000 after buying an additional 630,000 shares during the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prothena by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 2,066,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,198,000 after buying an additional 389,791 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prothena by 376.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,228,476 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,631,000 after buying an additional 970,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prothena by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 813,376 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,597,000 after buying an additional 5,817 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

About Prothena

Prothena Corporation plc, a clinical-stage neuroscience company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, a antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

Further Reading: What is a Derivative?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Prothena (PRTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com