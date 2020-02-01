Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Prothena from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prothena from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Nomura reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Prothena in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Prothena in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.35.

PRTA traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $12.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 227,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,938. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.56. The firm has a market cap of $485.55 million, a P/E ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 2.34. Prothena has a 12 month low of $6.71 and a 12 month high of $17.63. The company has a quick ratio of 12.88, a current ratio of 12.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $0.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.15 million. Prothena had a negative net margin of 10,450.00% and a negative return on equity of 26.02%. Equities analysts predict that Prothena will post -2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tang Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Prothena by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 423,823 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,323,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Prothena by 376.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,228,476 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,631,000 after purchasing an additional 970,503 shares in the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Prothena in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $677,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Prothena by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 62,340 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 9,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Prothena by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 813,376 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,597,000 after purchasing an additional 5,817 shares in the last quarter. 93.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Prothena

Prothena Corporation plc, a clinical-stage neuroscience company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, a antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

