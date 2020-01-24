Proton Power Systems (LON:PPS) Sets New 12-Month High at $48.00

Proton Power Systems Plc (LON:PPS) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 48 ($0.63) and last traded at GBX 44 ($0.58), with a volume of 1098320 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 37 ($0.49).

The firm has a market capitalization of $247.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 24.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 24.82.

In other Proton Power Systems news, insider Faiz Francois Nahab sold 96,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 32 ($0.42), for a total transaction of £30,746.88 ($40,445.78). Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 225,984 shares of company stock valued at $6,412,088.

Proton Power Systems Company Profile (LON:PPS)

Proton Power Systems plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and tests fuel cells and fuel cell hybrid systems, and related technical components in Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers hydrogen fuel cells and fuel cell hybrid systems, as well as UPS and solar batteries.

