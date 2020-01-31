Proton Power Systems Plc (LON:PPS) Insider Faiz Francois Nahab Sells 40,000 Shares

Proton Power Systems Plc (LON:PPS) insider Faiz Francois Nahab sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 40 ($0.53), for a total value of £16,000 ($21,047.09).

On Thursday, January 23rd, Faiz Francois Nahab sold 40,000 shares of Proton Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 44 ($0.58), for a total value of £17,600 ($23,151.80).

On Tuesday, January 14th, Faiz Francois Nahab sold 89,900 shares of Proton Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 26 ($0.34), for a total value of £23,374 ($30,747.17).

On Thursday, January 16th, Faiz Francois Nahab sold 96,084 shares of Proton Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 32 ($0.42), for a total value of £30,746.88 ($40,445.78).

On Tuesday, January 7th, Faiz Francois Nahab sold 40,000 shares of Proton Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 25 ($0.33), for a total value of £10,000 ($13,154.43).

Shares of LON:PPS opened at GBX 36.50 ($0.48) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $244.19 million and a P/E ratio of -0.65. Proton Power Systems Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 7 ($0.09) and a 1 year high of GBX 40 ($0.53). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 26.76 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 24.91.

About Proton Power Systems

Proton Power Systems plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and tests fuel cells and fuel cell hybrid systems, and related technical components in Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers hydrogen fuel cells and fuel cell hybrid systems, as well as UPS and solar batteries.

