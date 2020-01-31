Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Compass Point started coverage on Provident Bancorp in a research report on Friday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company.

PVBC opened at $11.85 on Wednesday. Provident Bancorp has a 52 week low of $10.75 and a 52 week high of $14.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.52. The firm has a market cap of $230.68 million, a P/E ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). Provident Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 19.42%. The firm had revenue of $12.54 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Provident Bancorp by 6.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,801 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,254,000 after buying an additional 5,414 shares during the period. Lynch & Associates IN purchased a new position in shares of Provident Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $853,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its position in shares of Provident Bancorp by 102.1% during the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 42,455 shares of the bank’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 21,450 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Provident Bancorp by 162.7% during the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 13,137 shares of the bank’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 8,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.25% of the company’s stock.

About Provident Bancorp

Provident Bancorp, Inc is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc, a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.

