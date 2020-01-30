Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Provident Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 38.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of NASDAQ PROV traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.31. 1,980 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,978. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Provident Financial has a twelve month low of $16.81 and a twelve month high of $22.99. The company has a market cap of $165.70 million, a PE ratio of 30.99 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.10.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). Provident Financial had a return on equity of 4.61% and a net margin of 10.97%. The business had revenue of $10.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.10 million.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott raised Provident Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.83.

About Provident Financial

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community and mortgage banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. It operates through two segments, Provident Bank and Provident Bank Mortgage.

See Also: Buy Rating