Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) issued its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. Provident Financial had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 4.24%. The business had revenue of $10.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.10 million.

Shares of PROV stock remained flat at $$21.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 45 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,546. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.95 and its 200 day moving average is $21.09. Provident Financial has a fifty-two week low of $15.95 and a fifty-two week high of $22.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $162.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.33 and a beta of 0.52.

About Provident Financial

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community and mortgage banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. It operates through two segments, Provident Bank and Provident Bank Mortgage.

