Provident Financial’s (PFG) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Provident Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Provident Financial from GBX 430 ($5.66) to GBX 378 ($4.97) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Provident Financial in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “sector performer” rating and a GBX 445 ($5.85) price objective for the company. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 550 ($7.23) price objective on shares of Provident Financial in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Provident Financial from GBX 540 ($7.10) to GBX 470 ($6.18) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 496.14 ($6.53).

Shares of Provident Financial stock opened at GBX 458.82 ($6.04) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 320.88, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 4.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 441.26 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 419.21. Provident Financial has a fifty-two week low of GBX 348.70 ($4.59) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 665.20 ($8.75).

About Provident Financial

Provident Financial plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company offers credit cards; consumer credit, including unsecured and online instalment loans; and finance for cars and light commercial vehicles. It serves 2.5 million customers through its network of branches, call centers, and Websites.

