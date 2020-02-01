PRS Reit PLC to Issue Dividend of GBX 1 (LON:PRSR)

PRS Reit PLC (LON:PRSR) declared a dividend on Friday, January 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of PRSR opened at GBX 91.50 ($1.20) on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 89.09 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 89.64. The company has a market capitalization of $453.18 million and a PE ratio of 31.55. PRS Reit has a 12-month low of GBX 0.94 ($0.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 102.50 ($1.35). The company has a current ratio of 11.53, a quick ratio of 11.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.08.

In other PRS Reit news, insider Jim Prower bought 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 91 ($1.20) per share, with a total value of £20,020 ($26,335.17). Also, insider Stephen Smith bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 85 ($1.12) per share, for a total transaction of £8,500 ($11,181.27).

About PRS Reit

The PRS REIT is a closed-ended real estate investment trust established to invest in the Private Rented Sector and to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth. It has raised a total of £500m (gross) through its Initial Public Offering, on 31 May 2017, and a subsequent placing in February 2018.

