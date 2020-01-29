Prudential Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PBIP) Short Interest Update

Prudential Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PBIP) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,700 shares, a drop of 22.9% from the December 31st total of 45,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.2 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ PBIP traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.00. The company had a trading volume of 9,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,437. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.49. The stock has a market cap of $160.12 million, a P/E ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.06. Prudential Bancorp has a 52-week low of $15.21 and a 52-week high of $19.57.

Prudential Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBIP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.18 million for the quarter. Prudential Bancorp had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 7.48%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Maltese Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Prudential Bancorp by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 116,267 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after buying an additional 21,267 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Prudential Bancorp by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 98,457 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 3,549 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Prudential Bancorp by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,589 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 3,393 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Prudential Bancorp by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,659 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Prudential Bancorp by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 17,487 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 41.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prudential Bancorp Company Profile

Prudential Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Prudential Bank that provides various banking products or services. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and certificates of deposit accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises single-family residential mortgage loans, construction and land development loans, non-residential or commercial real estate mortgage loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, and commercial business loans, as well as consumer loans, such as loans secured by deposit accounts and unsecured personal loans.

