Prudential Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBIP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Prudential Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBIP) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $7.18 million for the quarter. Prudential Bancorp had a net margin of 20.22% and a return on equity of 7.20%.

Shares of PBIP traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $17.61. 6,060 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,100. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.45 million, a P/E ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.51. Prudential Bancorp has a 1 year low of $15.21 and a 1 year high of $19.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is an increase from Prudential Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%.

About Prudential Bancorp

Prudential Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Prudential Bank that provides various banking products or services. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and certificates of deposit accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises single-family residential mortgage loans, construction and land development loans, non-residential or commercial real estate mortgage loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, and commercial business loans, as well as consumer loans, such as loans secured by deposit accounts and unsecured personal loans.

