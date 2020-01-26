Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.07 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.07 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Prudential Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.54 and the lowest is $1.90. Prudential Financial posted earnings of $2.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 15.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 4th.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

On average, analysts expect that Prudential Financial will report full-year earnings of $11.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.27 to $11.90. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $12.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.05 to $12.80. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Prudential Financial.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.27 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 6.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.15 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have commented on PRU shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. DOWLING & PARTN restated a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Prudential Financial from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Prudential Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.75.

Shares of PRU opened at $93.52 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.43. The stock has a market cap of $38.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.59. Prudential Financial has a 12 month low of $77.65 and a 12 month high of $106.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRU. Transform Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 45,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. First American Bank bought a new stake in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,966,000. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 97,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,115,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 23,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 17,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Prudential Financial (PRU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com