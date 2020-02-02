Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $14.23 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) will announce sales of $14.23 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Prudential Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $14.45 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $14.01 billion. Prudential Financial reported sales of $17.78 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 4th.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prudential Financial will report full-year sales of $54.76 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $54.44 billion to $55.14 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $58.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $57.28 billion to $59.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Prudential Financial.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.27 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 8.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.15 EPS.

PRU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DOWLING & PARTN reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Citigroup cut shares of Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prudential Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.75.

PRU traded down $2.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $91.06. 2,562,456 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,951,356. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.17 and a 200 day moving average of $91.09. Prudential Financial has a 12-month low of $77.65 and a 12-month high of $106.39.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRU. WealthStone Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 241,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,264 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 206.7% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 62.02% of the company’s stock.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

Further Reading: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Prudential Financial (PRU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com