Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) Short Interest Update

Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,240,000 shares, a decline of 15.9% from the December 31st total of 5,040,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,970,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PRU shares. DOWLING & PARTN restated a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Prudential Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.75.

PRU stock traded up $1.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $93.11. 1,441,760 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,914,130. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Prudential Financial has a 1-year low of $77.65 and a 1-year high of $106.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.15. The firm has a market cap of $36.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.59.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.15. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 6.67%. The company had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Prudential Financial will post 11.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 206.7% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 405.1% in the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. 62.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

