Prudential Financial (PRU) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 4th. Analysts expect Prudential Financial to post earnings of $2.35 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $0.15. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The business had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Prudential Financial to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE PRU opened at $91.06 on Friday. Prudential Financial has a fifty-two week low of $77.65 and a fifty-two week high of $106.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $36.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.59.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PRU. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.75.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

