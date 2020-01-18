Prudential (LON:PRU) Given “Buy” Rating at UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Prudential (LON:PRU) in a report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($27.62) price target on shares of Prudential in a report on Monday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector performer rating and set a GBX 1,490 ($19.60) price target on shares of Prudential in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Prudential to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,450 ($19.07) to GBX 1,500 ($19.73) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prudential presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,660.27 ($21.84).

Prudential stock traded up GBX 10 ($0.13) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,416.50 ($18.63). 5,623,956 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,740,000. Prudential has a 52-week low of GBX 12.37 ($0.16) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,795 ($23.61). The stock has a market capitalization of $36.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,411.50 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,467.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.74.

Prudential Company Profile

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of retail financial products and services, and asset management services in Asia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as other life insurance products, including participating business; mutual funds; and personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management services.

