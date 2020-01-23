Prudential Public Limited (NYSE:PUK) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Prudential Public Limited (NYSE:PUK) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank lowered Prudential Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Prudential Public in a report on Monday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Macquarie assumed coverage on Prudential Public in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Prudential Public from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Prudential Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th.

Shares of PUK traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $36.98. 41,385 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 329,296. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.47. Prudential Public has a twelve month low of $31.84 and a twelve month high of $46.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Prudential Public by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Prudential Public by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Prudential Public by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 2,653 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Prudential Public by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 12,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 3,708 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Public during the fourth quarter worth about $674,000. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prudential Public Company Profile

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of retail financial products and services, and asset management services in Asia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as other life insurance products, including participating business; mutual funds; and personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management services.

Read More: How to calculate compound interest