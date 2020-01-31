PS Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB) Short Interest Update

PS Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 285,900 shares, a decline of 15.9% from the December 31st total of 340,100 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 90,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

PSB traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $171.78. The company had a trading volume of 62,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,240. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 41.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.39. PS Business Parks has a 12-month low of $141.69 and a 12-month high of $192.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $166.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.23.

In related news, COO John W. Petersen sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.65, for a total transaction of $122,955.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald L. Havner, Jr. sold 1,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total transaction of $316,897.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,531 shares of company stock worth $1,696,450. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Robecosam AG boosted its stake in PS Business Parks by 7.3% in the third quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in PS Business Parks by 2.9% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in PS Business Parks by 2.6% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in PS Business Parks by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 5,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in PS Business Parks by 1.6% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 6,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PSB shares. ValuEngine cut shares of PS Business Parks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. KeyCorp cut shares of PS Business Parks from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of PS Business Parks from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.00.

PS Business Parks Company Profile

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P SmallCap 600, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex and office space. As of December 31, 2018, the Company wholly owned 28.2 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,050 commercial customers in six states and held a 95.0% interest in a 395-unit apartment complex.

