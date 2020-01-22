PS&C (ASX:PSZ) Trading Up 13.3%

PS&C Limited (ASX:PSZ)’s share price was up 13.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as A$0.05 ($0.04) and last traded at A$0.05 ($0.04), approximately 711,990 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.05 ($0.03).

The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.32 million and a P/E ratio of -0.19.

About PS&C (ASX:PSZ)

PS&C Limited provides information and communications technology (ICT) services primarily in Australia. The company operates in four segments: Discovery + Insights, Design + Process, Delivery + Cloud, and Defend + Secure. The Discovery + Insights segment is involved in shaping digital ambition, strategy, and business cases based on insights.

