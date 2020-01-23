Psychemedics (NASDAQ:PMD) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8.96

Psychemedics Corp. (NASDAQ:PMD) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.96 and traded as high as $10.66. Psychemedics shares last traded at $10.54, with a volume of 24,328 shares trading hands.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Psychemedics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.88. The firm has a market cap of $58.15 million, a PE ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.97.

Psychemedics (NASDAQ:PMD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Psychemedics had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 7.59%. The business had revenue of $9.85 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Psychemedics by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 421,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,634 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Psychemedics by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 236,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,390,000 after acquiring an additional 13,802 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Psychemedics by 235.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 71,619 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Psychemedics by 140.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 13,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Psychemedics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.48% of the company’s stock.

About Psychemedics (NASDAQ:PMD)

Psychemedics Corporation provides testing services for the detection of drugs of abuse through the analysis of hair samples in the United States and internationally. The company's tests provide quantitative information that can indicate the approximate amount of drug ingested, as well as historical data, which can show a pattern of individual drug use over a longer period of time.

See Also: Overbought