PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) Director Sells $21,377.50 in Stock

PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.51, for a total value of $21,377.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,712,337.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of PTC stock opened at $86.05 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.36. PTC Inc has a twelve month low of $62.05 and a twelve month high of $102.47. The company has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 220.65 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.13. PTC had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company had revenue of $356.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.74 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that PTC Inc will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PTC. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of PTC in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of PTC in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded PTC from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Wedbush raised their price target on PTC from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of PTC in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. PTC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.57.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of PTC by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 30,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its stake in shares of PTC by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 23,801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of PTC by 270.5% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 515 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha lifted its holdings in shares of PTC by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 36,779 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after buying an additional 5,711 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of PTC by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

About PTC

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things applications; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

